If you're in the market for an apartment in Gilbert, AZ, be sure to check out the amazing Sonoma Landing Apartment Homes. Our conveniently situated community is central to many of the area’s employers as well as farmer’s markets, golf courses, upscale shopping venues, local eateries and coffee shops, and a bustling downtown district.



Sonoma Landing offers one, two, or three-bedroom apartments to suit any family size. Making your daily meals will be an enjoyable experience in your modern, stylish kitchen that features a full suite of appliances including built-in microwaves as well as plenty of storage and counter space. You'll appreciate having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home as well as large walk-in closets, a Roman-style bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Your tall ceilings and distinctive bay windows add elegance and atmosphere to your home, and be sure to ask about our select homes that offer custom built-in desks and unique window benches.



