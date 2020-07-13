All apartments in Gilbert
Sonoma Landing

Open Now until 5:30pm
4776 E Guadalupe Rd · (469) 606-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3003 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1050 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 2079 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
media room
If you're in the market for an apartment in Gilbert, AZ, be sure to check out the amazing Sonoma Landing Apartment Homes. Our conveniently situated community is central to many of the area’s employers as well as farmer’s markets, golf courses, upscale shopping venues, local eateries and coffee shops, and a bustling downtown district.

Sonoma Landing offers one, two, or three-bedroom apartments to suit any family size. Making your daily meals will be an enjoyable experience in your modern, stylish kitchen that features a full suite of appliances including built-in microwaves as well as plenty of storage and counter space. You'll appreciate having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home as well as large walk-in closets, a Roman-style bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Your tall ceilings and distinctive bay windows add elegance and atmosphere to your home, and be sure to ask about our select homes that offer custom built-in desks and unique window benches.

Outs

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $160 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit), Detached garage: $90/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Landing have any available units?
Sonoma Landing has 4 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonoma Landing have?
Some of Sonoma Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Landing is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Landing offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Landing offers parking.
Does Sonoma Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoma Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Landing have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Landing has a pool.
Does Sonoma Landing have accessible units?
No, Sonoma Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Sonoma Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Landing has units with dishwashers.
