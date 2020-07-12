/
heritage district
179 Apartments for rent in Heritage District, Gilbert, AZ
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
318 North Palm Street
318 North Palm Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Beautiful Property in Downtown Gilbert!!! Great Floorplan! Totally remodeled!! 3 bedrooms + den with door, easily can be 4 bedroom or office, 2 1/2 bathrooms!! Huge Laundry Room!!! your dream Kitchen!!! Living Rooms and backyard.
447 N ALDER Court
447 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental freshly remodeled and exuding the best of Downtown Gilbert's charm! Entertain in or walk out the back path to one of the many shops, restaurants, entertainment venues or events Downtown Gilbert has to offer.
101 North Oak Street
101 North Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
650 sqft
#D Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook.
157 W Laurel Ct
157 West Laurel Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home in the heart of Gilbert. With-in walking distance to old town Gilbert and restaurants. Newer neighborhood with community pool, and shady streets.
108 East Park Avenue
108 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1534 sqft
Perfect Location!!!Home adjacent to the Historic Old Town Gilbert district.
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,232
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$968
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
301 E Kroll Dr 21169538
301 East Kroll Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
Gilbert three bedroom - You really need to see this house to appreciate how clean it is. New carpet and paint one year ago. The cabinets have been re-done and the home is ready for you to move in.
221 N Ironwood St
221 North Ironwood Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2026 sqft
hat a Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bath home in the perfect downtown Gilbert location! Upgraded kitchen with granite and glass paneled cabinets! Stainless steel appliances with a eat in nook leading to the backyard.
170 E Guadalupe Road
170 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Spacious townhome with separate living room and formal dining room & family room with fireplace. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Master bath has double sinks and skylight and large shower.
633 N OCOTILLO Lane
633 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1627 sqft
$30000 rehab 1 year ago. New Everything. I am renting this house fully furnished and I will rent for durations for 3 months or more.
1043 W TREMAINE Avenue
1043 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED ALL NEW AND READY TO BECOME YOUR DREAM GREAT AWAY HOME. OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH POOL (PRIVATE) IN A GREAT AREA OF GILBERT OFF COOPER AND GUADALUPE.
246 E VAUGHN Avenue
246 East Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There is no lock box. Please call for an appointment: 435-262-1669.
240 W JUNIPER Avenue
240 West Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1908 sqft
UTILITIES (W/S/T and Electricity covered in rent up to $100 cap) and WiFi are included in this unit! Property is for rent for NOVEMBER and DECEMBER ONLY.
260 W San Angelo st
260 West San Angelo Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat the location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with easy access to the 60 freeway, and just minutes from the shopping and dinning of downtown Gilbert.
874 West Tremaine Avenue
874 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1659 sqft
3D TOUR*** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UkhpsKVXxsN Lease through Jan 2021 Only** Charming 3/2 on Tremaine Ave. in Gilbert.
401 E San Pedro Avenue
401 East San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1973 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
526 S. Quail Lane
526 South Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
Great Gilbert home - Enter this great home into a formal living/dining area with a super cute den. The den boasts designer paint, vaulted ceilings, a great built-in TV shelf and great dark wood floor.
507 E Hearne Way
507 East Hearne Way, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2357 sqft
Gilbert Home on the Lake! Gorgeous! - Beautiful home on the lake with lots of upgrades. Granite counter tops, newer appliances, new cabinets, tile in all the right places.
534 W SCOTT Avenue
534 West Scott Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2374 sqft
Two story 3 bed plus loft and office, 3 baths and 2 car garage in the heart of Gilbert. Separate family and living areas. Formal dining and eat in kitchen. Covered patio with yard that has a lot of room for the kids to play!
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
