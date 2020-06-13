Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

163 Cheap Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Last updated June 13
The Islands
26 Units Available
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,034
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Last updated June 13
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
672 sqft
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Last updated June 13
Val Vista Lakes
8 Units Available
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Last updated March 11
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Last updated June 13
$
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1046 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
The Provinces
9 Units Available
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$847
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Last updated June 13
27 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$902
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,048
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 13
$
28 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,041
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,073
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to Emerald Park and close to food options like In-N-Out burger and Trader Joe's. Units include plush carpeting, walk-in closets and central air. Community offers spa, pool and fitness center.

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilbert rents declined significantly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,237 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,541 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,541 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.9% rise in Gilbert.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

