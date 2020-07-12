248 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seville
3435 E Riopelle Ave
3435 East Riopelle Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1486 sqft
3435 E Riopelle Ave Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE 8/7/2020!!! - Take advantage of this beautiful home located in the Great Seville Subdivision. Home is conveniently located close to shopping yet far enough away to get out of the hustle and bustle.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
170 E Guadalupe Road
170 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Spacious townhome with separate living room and formal dining room & family room with fireplace. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Master bath has double sinks and skylight and large shower.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Neely Farms
861 S HONEYSUCKLE Lane
861 South Honeysuckle Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
This cozy little home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully furnished to make you feel right at home! Open kitchen and living area is perfect for visiting with friends and family. Extended covered patio for relaxing and BBQing.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3661 E STILES Lane
3661 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2129 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures coming soon! This contemporary home shows like a model. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms plus loft and a built in desk downstairs to work and play at. 2 car garage. All of the downstairs flooring is staggered 12x24 tile.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Cooley Station North
845 South Reber Avenue
845 South Reber Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2375 sqft
Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
101 North Oak Street
101 North Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
650 sqft
#D Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1941 S. Pierpont #2073
1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
FURNISHED MESA CONDO - Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the resort style community of Solana on the border of Gilbert and Mesa in sunny Arizona! The location is perfect with easy access to the US 60 freeway just a block away.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seville
3424 E. Vernon Street
3424 East Vernon Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1932 sqft
3424 E. Vernon Street Available 07/15/20 Seville Stunner!!! - This home offers high ceilings and a ton of windows for natural light. Large bedrooms and living room. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Gorgeous floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Islands
703 S. Nassau Drive
703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
841 sqft
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4577 E. Sundance Ave
4577 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
4577 E. Sundance Ave Available 08/15/20 POWER RANCH - Home in the Power Ranch Sub-Division.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4249 East Bonanza Road
4249 East Bonanza Road, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1784 sqft
Gorgeous home in the award-winning Power Ranch community in Gilbert.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Seville
6251 S Legend Ct
6251 South Legend Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2248 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Higley and Chandler Heights Bedrooms: 3 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 2,248 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- This 3 bedroom + Den, 2

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3042 South Seton Avenue
3042 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$3,899
3423 sqft
This beautiful Gilbert home has it all! Spacious open floor plan. 8 bedrooms and 4 baths! Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, big pantry, and island with breakfast bar.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Stonecreek
1256 East Laurel Avenue
1256 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1929 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Stonecreek.

1 of 40

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
874 West Tremaine Avenue
874 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1659 sqft
3D TOUR*** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UkhpsKVXxsN Lease through Jan 2021 Only** Charming 3/2 on Tremaine Ave. in Gilbert.

1 of 26

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Layton Lakes
1089 East Euclid Avenue
1089 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,349
2980 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 baths in the highly desired Layton Lakes community! Opens into the rounded foyer with quick access to the kitchen, garage, downstairs bedroom, dining room/loft (with separate patio entry), and an amazing kitchen! Island is

1 of 32

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Spectrum at Val Vista
2767 S. Southwind Dr.
2767 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2430 sqft
2767 S. Southwind Dr. Available 04/15/20 Fantastic spacious 4 bedroom home for rent in Gilbert! - 4BR/2.5BA home in Spectrum near schools, shopping and San Tan 202 loop. Over 2400sf features open concept living room and family room downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Chaparral Estates West
3048 East Boston Street
3048 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,463
3043 sqft
Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ray Ranch
1387 South Joshua Tree Lane
1387 South Joshua Tree Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Ray Ranch! Great room floorplan. Large kitchen with ample counter space, built-in microwave, pantry, 42'' cabinets, Quartz countertops and breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shamrock Estates
3008 E Plum St
3008 East Plum Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1964 sqft
3008 E Plum St Available 07/20/20 Gilbert Stunner! - Enormous living area perfect for entertaining! Upgraded kitchen opens up into massive living room and dining area! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, huge walk in pantry, gorgeous plantation

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Islands
1426 W Key Largo Ct.
1426 West Key Largo Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2740 sqft
COVID-19 RESTRICTION: "NO VIEWINGS UNTIL 7/31/2020" ***YOUR OWN PRIVATE RESORT****Spectacular Lake Front Property. On 1 1/2 lots. Backyard OASIS....4 bedroom 3 bath home has upgraded elegance you have to see to appreciate.

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

