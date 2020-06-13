Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

253 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Finding an apartment in Gilbert that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,237
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Layton Lakes
1 Unit Available
861 East Euclid Ave
861 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Desirable home built in 2012 inside Layton Lakes! Fabulous single story 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open and airy floor plan with kitchen that opens to spacious family room. Tile throughout house and upgraded carpeting in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spectrum at Val Vista
1 Unit Available
1195 E Canyon Creek Dr
1195 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1993 sqft
1195 E Canyon Creek Dr Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Great home located in Spectrum close to schools, freeways, shopping, and more! This home features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, den, and a loft! Kitchen has stainless

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 S Swallow Lane
865 South Swallow Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1932 sqft
865 S Swallow Lane Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Beautiful two story home in Gilbert! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths plus loft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
135 N Abalone Dr.
135 North Abalone Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
4 Bedroom Home at the Encore at North Shore Community Near W Elliot Rd and N McQueen Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Two Year Old Mattamy Home in the Encore at North Shore

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates At The Spectrum
1 Unit Available
1268 E Birdland Dr
1268 East Birdland Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1932 sqft
Newly painted with new carpet! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a den newly painted home and new carpet is now available. Home is in the Estates at the Spectrum, easy access to 202, SanTan Village, Crossroads Towne Center & Gilbert Mercy Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
101 North Oak Street
101 North Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
#A Available 09/01/20 We are happy to offer this 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan, located at 5 minutes walk from the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2421 E Lindrick Dr
2421 East Lindrick Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2476 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom home in the gorgeous community of Adora Trails in Gilbert! This home feels like new and has been very lightly lived in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vista Del Oro North
1 Unit Available
1434 E Clark Dr
1434 East Clark Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1888 sqft
BEAUTIFUL - LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND MOVE IN READY! You will love this floor plan! Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets, stone back splash.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carol Rae Ranch
1 Unit Available
3881 E DOUGLAS Loop
3881 East Douglas Loop, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
4 BEDROOM single story with large yard. Open floor plan with large dining area, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen & family room. All new flooring. Split master. Master bath has split shower/tub, WIC and double sink vanity. Inside laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Islands
1 Unit Available
826 S PRESIDIO Drive
826 South Presidio Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
Single Story, 3 Bed 2 bath home is located in the Exclusive Islands Community. Property offers low maintenance front yard with mature fruit trees, 2 car garage and beautiful curb appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Neely Farms
1 Unit Available
861 S HONEYSUCKLE Lane
861 South Honeysuckle Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
This cozy little home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully furnished to make you feel right at home! Open kitchen and living area is perfect for visiting with friends and family. Extended covered patio for relaxing and BBQing.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ashley Heights
1 Unit Available
4180 E MEGAN Court
4180 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Close to 202, San Tan Mall. Under 30 pound dogs are okay. No cats . No smoking on premises. 1.5% Gilbert Rental Tax Applies on top of monthly rental rate

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3661 E STILES Lane
3661 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2129 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures coming soon! This contemporary home shows like a model. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms plus loft and a built in desk downstairs to work and play at. 2 car garage. All of the downstairs flooring is staggered 12x24 tile.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3060 E TOLEDO Street
3060 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2722 sqft
Home Sweet Home away from Home! This beautiful clean fully furnished 5 star rated vacation rental is in the perfect Gilbert location close to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, golf, LDS Temple & so much more. 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
477 North Alder Court
477 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1057 sqft
Town home for rent in Downtown Gilbert with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1057 square feet located near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads within the Arbor Walk Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4489 East Wyatt Way
4489 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2105 sqft
Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
The Islands
1 Unit Available
1115 South Tiago Drive
1115 South Tiago Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2119 sqft
Great Rental Home available in the Islands. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Kitchen with Island opens to family room. $53 application fee per adult.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Lyons Gate
1 Unit Available
3278 East Franklin Avenue
3278 East Franklin Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
THIS HOUSE SHOULD BE AVAILABLE MID JUNE. NEW CARPETING TO BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT. LOTS OF 18 INCH TILE, 15 X 12 MASTER AND GENEROUS 14 X 10 SECOND BEDROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4666 East Olney Avenue
4666 E Olney Ave, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1913 sqft
$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3042 South Seton Avenue
3042 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$3,899
3423 sqft
This beautiful Gilbert home has it all! Spacious open floor plan. 8 bedrooms and 4 baths! Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, big pantry, and island with breakfast bar.
City Guide for Gilbert, AZ

"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)

With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!

Having trouble with Craigslist Gilbert? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gilbert, AZ

Finding an apartment in Gilbert that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

