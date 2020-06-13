253 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ
"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)
With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!
Finding an apartment in Gilbert that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.