149 Luxury Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

23 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
20 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
24 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
31 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
23 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
The Islands
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
5 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.
17 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
14 Units Available
Val Vista Lakes
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,276
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
26 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
28 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
29 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
11 Units Available
Lakewood
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2061 sqft
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
8 Units Available
Heritage District
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1164 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
9 Units Available
Val Vista Lakes
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful lakefront property within the desirable master-planned community of Val Vista Lakes, we offer easy access to Interstate 60, an A-rated school district, fine dining, excellent shopping, great parks and nature preserves.
9 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,252
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
25 Units Available
Vincenz
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
4 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,172
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
6 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Rent Report
Gilbert

July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined slightly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,538 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

