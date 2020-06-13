Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

101 Accessible Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
24 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Heritage District
11 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
31 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
672 sqft
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$902
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oasis Neighborhood
14 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
12 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,114
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
20 Units Available
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1383 sqft
Great location close to Dobson Ranch Golf Course and minutes from the Arizona Mills Mall. Community has pools, spa, cabanas, and wet bars. Units feature plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Gilbert
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
156 Units Available
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
24 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Nuestro
7 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilbert rents declined significantly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,237 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,541 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,541 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.9% rise in Gilbert.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

