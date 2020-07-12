/
val vista lakes
213 Apartments for rent in Val Vista Lakes, Gilbert, AZ
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,276
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful lakefront property within the desirable master-planned community of Val Vista Lakes, we offer easy access to Interstate 60, an A-rated school district, fine dining, excellent shopping, great parks and nature preserves.
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
1124 North Pepper Tree Drive, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3375 sqft
Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out.
2225 E Bel Air Lane
2225 East Bel Air Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1718 sqft
Furnished vacation rental home in beautiful Val Vista Lakes. Open split floor plan provides a large private master suite and a large open great room. The adjoining kitchen with all new s/s appliances, granite counters and seating for 8.
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive
1847 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1495 sqft
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Walk in shower in Master and soaking tubs in both baths.
2020 E CLIPPER Lane
2020 East Clipper Lane, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3389 sqft
Furnished rental home at Regatta in Val Vista Lakes. This resort style gated waterfront home offers an amazing setting for your next get away. Beautifully appointed and fully equipped for entertaining and relaxing with premium lake views.
1912 E SCHOONER Court
1912 East Schooner Circle, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2645 sqft
This beautiful Val Vista Lakes custom home has been fully remodeled ** One of a kind custom home in the gated Regatta community ** Elegant circular driveway ** Living room plus separate dining room ** Kitchen has walk in pantry and granite counter
2012 E FREEPORT Lane
2012 East Freeport Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,050
3900 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. There isn't much this spectacular vacation rental doesn't offer.
1633 E LAKESIDE Drive
1633 E Lakeside Dr, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
890 sqft
Fully furnished, seasonal, short term rental. Nice 2-bed. 2-bath townhome in Val Vista Lakes area. Unit is above 1 car garage. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Great room style kitchen and living room. Private balcony.
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive
2142 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1863 sqft
Furnished rental in Val Vista Lakes. Freshly remodeled and upgraded, bright and beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with oversized patio and yard in quiet interior location. 1 King and 3 comfy queen beds for guests.
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$927
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1036 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,035
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
1822 S 39th St #27
1822 South 39th Street, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1759 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom home is having new carpet put in and has two tone paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs and there is a half bath downstairs.
1232 E SCOTT Avenue
1232 East Scott Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom (+ den/office) Gilbert home with great open floor plan with a separate living room & family room and eat in kitchen. Tile and wood floors thru out. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and includes 2 walk-in closets.
1513 E COMMERCE Avenue
1513 East Commerce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1866 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom home with upgrades! Spacious, open living area with separate living room and family room. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1350 S GREENFIELD Road
1350 South Greenfield Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1207 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED**SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM APRIL TO NOVEMBER**HIGHLY UPGRADED**
814 East Stanford Avenue
814 East Stanford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1879 sqft
Great 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in the heart of Gilbert. Enjoy this amazingly clean and well maintained home in Circle G Meadows. Conveniently located within minutes of the US 60 and downtown Gilbert, the location is tough to beat.
1941 S. Pierpont #2073
1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1024 sqft
FURNISHED MESA CONDO - Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the resort style community of Solana on the border of Gilbert and Mesa in sunny Arizona! The location is perfect with easy access to the US 60 freeway just a block away.
