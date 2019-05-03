All apartments in Chandler
6814 W HARRISON Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM

6814 W HARRISON Street

6814 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6814 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN CHANDLER. EASY ACCESS TO I-10 AND 202 FREEWAY. CERAMIC TILE, NEUTRAL DECOR. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
6814 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 6814 W HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6814 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6814 W HARRISON Street offers parking.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
