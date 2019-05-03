Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6814 W HARRISON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6814 W HARRISON Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6814 W HARRISON Street
6814 West Harrison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6814 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN CHANDLER. EASY ACCESS TO I-10 AND 202 FREEWAY. CERAMIC TILE, NEUTRAL DECOR. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
6814 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6814 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 6814 W HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6814 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6814 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6814 W HARRISON Street offers parking.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 6814 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College