Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance guest suite internet access media room new construction package receiving

The undeniable appeal of city life coupled with abundant suburban comfort, a community outfitted for energetic living, and spacious, artfully designed home interiors - Summit at San Marcos offers all of this. Lease a modern 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plan to experience a lofty standard of apartment living. You'll be situated near great Chandler retailers, restaurants, and entertainment spots, while our community itself is ideal for evening socializing and anytime gatherings with friends and neighbors.