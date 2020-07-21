Rent Calculator
3927 S NEBRASKA Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3927 S NEBRASKA Street
3927 South Nebraska Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3927 South Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Walking to Hamilton High School. New laminate wood floor through out. Bright and light. Comfortable floor plan. Over sized master bedroom, walk in closet in 2nd bed room two. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have any available units?
3927 S NEBRASKA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have?
Some of 3927 S NEBRASKA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3927 S NEBRASKA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3927 S NEBRASKA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 S NEBRASKA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street offers parking.
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have a pool?
No, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have accessible units?
No, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 S NEBRASKA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 S NEBRASKA Street has units with dishwashers.
