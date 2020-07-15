Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel cable included carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments lobby online portal pool table shuffle board

Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo!



Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Choosing Arista at Ocotillo gives you exclusive access to our sparkling pool and spa, our outdoor entertainment area, "The Yard", package concierge, a 24/7 clubhouse and theater room, a community dog park and much more.



We also provide air conditioned hallways, elevators, valet trash, and covered parking or garages for our residents. We're perfectly situated near local hot spots including The Shops at Ocotillo, the DMB Village Health Club, The Ocotillo Golf Resort, just to name a few.



Living at Arista at Ocotillo means living a Santa Barbara lifestyle in resort-style luxury every single day. What are you waiting for? Contact us to schedule a showing today.