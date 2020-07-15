All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor

3200 S Dobson Rd · (480) 531-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free on Select 2 Bedroom Apartment Homes! *Restrictions Apply
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-151 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,239

Studio · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-362 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,255

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1-154 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1-238 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-223 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,589

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 1-307 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,589

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 1-265 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,589

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-167 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,429

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Unit 1-367 · Avail. now

$2,429

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
car charging
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo!

Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Choosing Arista at Ocotillo gives you exclusive access to our sparkling pool and spa, our outdoor entertainment area, "The Yard", package concierge, a 24/7 clubhouse and theater room, a community dog park and much more.

We also provide air conditioned hallways, elevators, valet trash, and covered parking or garages for our residents. We're perfectly situated near local hot spots including The Shops at Ocotillo, the DMB Village Health Club, The Ocotillo Golf Resort, just to name a few.

Living at Arista at Ocotillo means living a Santa Barbara lifestyle in resort-style luxury every single day. What are you waiting for? Contact us to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $100-$125, Additional Storage on Balconies and Patios.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have any available units?
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor has 15 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have?
Some of Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free on Select 2 Bedroom Apartment Homes! *Restrictions Apply
Is Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor offers parking.
Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor has a pool.
Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have accessible units?
No, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity