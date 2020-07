Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed courtyard internet access

Extraordinary is all the extras! We offer spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments in Chandler Arizona located near all that the great city of Chandler has to offer. Conveniently located just down the road from picturesque downtown Chandler, experience fine dining, local breweries, and upscale shopping. We offer renovated apartment homes, an extraordinary resort-style amenity package, and beautifully landscaped grounds. From our dog park to our outdoor BBQ Pavillion, outdoor fire pit, and children's playground, Greentree brings a sense of community within our community.