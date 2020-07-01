All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1941 E Tulsa St.

1941 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1941 East Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home E Ray Rd and N Cooper Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Single Story Home!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Front Yard with Desert Landscaping!
Large Back Yard with Shaded Area!
Vaulted Ceiling!
Kitchen Peninsula with Breakfast Bar!
Ceiling Fans!
Faux Wood Blinds!
Dining Area!
Laundry Room!
Tile Floors!
Wood Laminate Floors!
Garden Bathtub!
Covered Back Patio!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Chandler Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.5%
Management fee 3%

(RLNE5659174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 E Tulsa St. have any available units?
1941 E Tulsa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 E Tulsa St. have?
Some of 1941 E Tulsa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 E Tulsa St. currently offering any rent specials?
1941 E Tulsa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 E Tulsa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 E Tulsa St. is pet friendly.
Does 1941 E Tulsa St. offer parking?
Yes, 1941 E Tulsa St. offers parking.
Does 1941 E Tulsa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 E Tulsa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 E Tulsa St. have a pool?
No, 1941 E Tulsa St. does not have a pool.
Does 1941 E Tulsa St. have accessible units?
No, 1941 E Tulsa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 E Tulsa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 E Tulsa St. does not have units with dishwashers.

