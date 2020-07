Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed alarm system e-payments guest parking online portal pool table sauna yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience a relaxing modern lifestyle at The Ventura Apartments in Chandler, AZ. We are excited to bring you an all new level of quality, comfort, and style. Our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, and beautiful Windmills West location have all been carefully designed to provide you the style, luxury, and convenience of a world class resort that you just won't find anywhere else in Chandler.