All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1456 E BINNER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1456 E BINNER Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

1456 E BINNER Drive

1456 East Binner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1456 East Binner Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
WOW! First-time-Rental! This home is meticulous from the minute you walk into the front-door~NO HOA & CORNER-LOT~4 bedroom SPLIT-FLOOR-PLAN w/upgraded WOOD-LOOK-TILE throughout~FABULOUS Kitchen w/GRANITE-COUNTER-TOPS, ESPRESSO-CABINETS & STAINLESS-APPLIANCES~BRAND-NEW Interior-paint~Master bedroom suite w/BRICK-ACCENT-WALL~Secondary bedrooms good-sized~Washer/dryer included~NEWER HVAC 2017~SUN-SCREENS, ceiling-fans, DUAL-GAS-FIREPLACE~Backyard w/COVERED-PATIO, BUILT-IN BBQ, PERGOLA, grass/desert landscaped yard, STORAGE-SHED, NEWER hot-water heater 2019~Landscape service included~YOU won't be disappointed~10+++**600 credit score required, GOOD rental-history, NO judgments, NO negative background**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 E BINNER Drive have any available units?
1456 E BINNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 E BINNER Drive have?
Some of 1456 E BINNER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 E BINNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1456 E BINNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 E BINNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1456 E BINNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1456 E BINNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1456 E BINNER Drive offers parking.
Does 1456 E BINNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 E BINNER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 E BINNER Drive have a pool?
No, 1456 E BINNER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1456 E BINNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1456 E BINNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 E BINNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 E BINNER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College