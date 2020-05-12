1456 E BINNER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WOW! First-time-Rental! This home is meticulous from the minute you walk into the front-door~NO HOA & CORNER-LOT~4 bedroom SPLIT-FLOOR-PLAN w/upgraded WOOD-LOOK-TILE throughout~FABULOUS Kitchen w/GRANITE-COUNTER-TOPS, ESPRESSO-CABINETS & STAINLESS-APPLIANCES~BRAND-NEW Interior-paint~Master bedroom suite w/BRICK-ACCENT-WALL~Secondary bedrooms good-sized~Washer/dryer included~NEWER HVAC 2017~SUN-SCREENS, ceiling-fans, DUAL-GAS-FIREPLACE~Backyard w/COVERED-PATIO, BUILT-IN BBQ, PERGOLA, grass/desert landscaped yard, STORAGE-SHED, NEWER hot-water heater 2019~Landscape service included~YOU won't be disappointed~10+++**600 credit score required, GOOD rental-history, NO judgments, NO negative background**