Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access playground pool table trash valet volleyball court

Located near great restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Chandler Fashion Center, Stone Oaks recently completed a $2 million renovation; blending nature's elements of water, fire and stone to forge the best indoor-outdoor experience.



Stone Oaks' beautifully designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature large, open floor plans with crown molding, spacious walk-in closets and a variety of upgrades including wood-vinyl planking, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and deep kitchen sinks with pull out spray faucets.