Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pool gym alarm system bbq/grill business center clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access media room playground sauna tennis court

Ocotillo Bay Apartments offers its residents the ultimate in luxury, lifestyle, and location. Situated in the prestigious planned community of Ocotillo with it's excellent school district, the community is close to major highways, Chandler Fashion Center and the new Intel facility in Chandler. Ocotillo Bay is a haven for those seeking restful tranquility, but also for those who enjoy nearby championship golf curses, fishing, boating and other recreation. For the lifestyle you've always dreamed about, make Ocotillo Bay your new home.