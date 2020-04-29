All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1327 E WEATHERBY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1327 E WEATHERBY Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

1327 E WEATHERBY Way

1327 East Weatherby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1327 East Weatherby Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
La Paloma Gated Community- Features Community Pool and Common Areas!!4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 car garage. WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including B/I microwave & flat surface stove, pantry, lots of cabinets and counterspace * ceiling fans * Master suite features HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks * Covered patio * Don't miss this great house $40 application fee per adult4% monthly tax/admin fee $200 admin fee $250 fee per pet (pets must be approved) $1910 security deposit (for qualified tenants)(Once approved a $600 Holding is required, That goes toward move-in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have any available units?
1327 E WEATHERBY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have?
Some of 1327 E WEATHERBY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 E WEATHERBY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1327 E WEATHERBY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 E WEATHERBY Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way is pet friendly.
Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way offers parking.
Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have a pool?
Yes, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way has a pool.
Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have accessible units?
No, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 E WEATHERBY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 E WEATHERBY Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College