1327 E WEATHERBY Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

La Paloma Gated Community- Features Community Pool and Common Areas!!4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 car garage. WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including B/I microwave & flat surface stove, pantry, lots of cabinets and counterspace * ceiling fans * Master suite features HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks * Covered patio * Don't miss this great house $40 application fee per adult4% monthly tax/admin fee $200 admin fee $250 fee per pet (pets must be approved) $1910 security deposit (for qualified tenants)(Once approved a $600 Holding is required, That goes toward move-in costs)