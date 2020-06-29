100 West Ray Road

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great Chandler location! Laundry on-site at the complex. This community is close to fine dining, minutes from shopping and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways. Rent +$50 RUBS (Water, sewer, and trash)



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.