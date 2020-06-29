All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like
Reflections at Gila Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Reflections at Gila Springs

411 N Kyrene Rd · (480) 360-4623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflections at Gila Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The lifestyle solution you’ve been looking for all along awaits you at Reflections at Gila Springs Apartments in Chandler. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center, Lone Butte Casino, I-10, Loop 101, and the Santan Freeway. Our neighborhood location even makes us ideal for commuting to Intel and otherwise. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature private balconies and patios, fully equipped kitchens and washer and dryers in every home. As a resident, you’ll be able to take advantage of community amenities such as our resort-inspired pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and a resident clubhouse. Plus, we proudly feature detached garages for our residents. Don’t miss out on living here—stop by today to set up a tour of your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reflections at Gila Springs have any available units?
Reflections at Gila Springs has 9 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflections at Gila Springs have?
Some of Reflections at Gila Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflections at Gila Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Reflections at Gila Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflections at Gila Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflections at Gila Springs is pet friendly.
Does Reflections at Gila Springs offer parking?
Yes, Reflections at Gila Springs offers parking.
Does Reflections at Gila Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reflections at Gila Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflections at Gila Springs have a pool?
Yes, Reflections at Gila Springs has a pool.
Does Reflections at Gila Springs have accessible units?
No, Reflections at Gila Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Reflections at Gila Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Reflections at Gila Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

