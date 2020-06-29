Amenities

The lifestyle solution you’ve been looking for all along awaits you at Reflections at Gila Springs Apartments in Chandler. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center, Lone Butte Casino, I-10, Loop 101, and the Santan Freeway. Our neighborhood location even makes us ideal for commuting to Intel and otherwise. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature private balconies and patios, fully equipped kitchens and washer and dryers in every home. As a resident, you’ll be able to take advantage of community amenities such as our resort-inspired pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and a resident clubhouse. Plus, we proudly feature detached garages for our residents. Don’t miss out on living here—stop by today to set up a tour of your future home!