Home
Avondale, AZ
3909 N 105TH Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3909 N 105TH Drive
3909 North 105th Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3909 North 105th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with opener. Ceiling fans in every room. 2'' wood blinds throughout. Mature trees and plants. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive have any available units?
3909 N 105TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3909 N 105TH Drive have?
Some of 3909 N 105TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3909 N 105TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 N 105TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 N 105TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3909 N 105TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3909 N 105TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 N 105TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 N 105TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 N 105TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 N 105TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 N 105TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Pinal County Apartments
Sun Lakes, AZ
