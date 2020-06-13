Apartment List
179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Avondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,016
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
6 Units Available
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers 1-3 bedroom floor plans that are guaranteed to fit your lifestyle, needs & budget. Each of our floor plans offer modern features that were picked with renter in mind.
$
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
11015 W. Elm Ln.
11015 West Elm Lane, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1824 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN AVONDALE! - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ROOM HOME IN SANCTUARY IN AVONDALE.

Roosevelt Park
1 Unit Available
10863 West Washington Street
10863 West Washington Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2525 sqft
Beautiful and bright! Welcome to this spacious 2-story Avondale home with 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a ideal layout and relaxing pool.

1 Unit Available
11848 West Roanoke Avenue
11848 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Great value in neighborhood that is close to lakes, shopping, major sports venues including NASCAR, NFL, MFB spring training, and NHL facilities! Located Near Avondale Blvd and Thomas Rd! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.

Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
1956 North 107th Drive
1956 North 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1909 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
9 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
$
Palm Valley
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Camelback Ranch
8 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services. Avilla Camelback Ranch offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 635 to 1244 sq.ft.

Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12448 W Orange Dr
12448 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1782 sqft
Great price on this home! - **MOVE IN READY** BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, AND TILE AND CARPET IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM.

1 Unit Available
3005 S 101st Ln
3005 South 101st Lane, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1819 sqft
Come home to your recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Palisades at Country Place with a great floor plan, an open kitchen, a 2-car garage, and an additional multipurpose room upstairs.

Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.
City Guide for Avondale, AZ

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Avondale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Avondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

