Apartment List
/
AZ
/
avondale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
32 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Coldwater Springs
12522 W HADLEY Street
12522 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1914 sqft
This fully tiled 4 bedroom (3 bedrooms and den), 3 bath home has a split floor plan. Kitchen with eating area, family room, covered patio, interior bonus room. Planned desert landscaping with drip lines, timer. Spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
605 N 111TH Drive
605 111th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2661 sqft
Gorgeous rental home available now! Brand new complete interior paint! Brand new vinyl plank flooring! Nice loft! This was a model for the builder so there are many upgrades!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
10736 W GRANADA Road
10736 West Granada Road, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1870 sqft
Great property on the lake. Neutral colors and lots of space. Split floor plan.Roomy kitchen and large master bath. Fireplace and entertainment nitch in great room.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Lakes
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
2101 N 109th Avenue
2101 North 109th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2390 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenhurst
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwind
3713 N 105th Ln
3713 North 105th Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1311 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Coldwater Springs
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Glenhurst
11876 W SHERMAN Street
11876 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3207 sqft
LARGE MOVE IN READY FAMILY HOME.GLENHURST COMMUNITY HAS A POOL AND PARKS. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITHE THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS. 3 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sanctuary
10874 W Locust Lane
10874 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1768 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,768 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
812 East Agua Fria Lane
812 East Agua Fria Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1573 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Lakes
10938 W POINSETTIA Drive
10938 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1779 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful waterfront property near the Cardinals stadium, Westgate, Top Golf and Spring Training facilities. Charming 3 bed 2 bath home offers a perfect place to host your family and friends.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
10963 West Sheridan Street
10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2390 sqft
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
City Guide for Avondale, AZ

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avondale, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvondale 3 BedroomsAvondale Accessible ApartmentsAvondale Apartments under $1,000Avondale Apartments under $800
Avondale Apartments under $900Avondale Apartments with BalconyAvondale Apartments with GarageAvondale Apartments with GymAvondale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Apartments with Pool
Avondale Apartments with Washer-DryerAvondale Cheap PlacesAvondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvondale Furnished ApartmentsAvondale Luxury PlacesAvondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College