130 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with parking

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale's shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year.