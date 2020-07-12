130 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with parking
Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.
In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.
Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.
Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.