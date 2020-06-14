Apartment List
AZ
/
avondale
/
furnished apartments
73 Furnished Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

CW Ranch
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.

Garden Lakes
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

$
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.

Palm Valley
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

Palm Valley
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

13026 W LLANO Drive
13026 West Llano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3344 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $12000 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $5000 ~ All other monthly rates will vary.TPT License # 21248154

Camelback Ranch
10829 W MARIPOSA Drive
10829 West Mariposa Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1602 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR SPRING TRAINING BALLPARKS, WESTGATE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT & TANGER OUTLETS!! ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE TVS AND HOME IS SET UP WITH WIFI, & CABLE.

Palm Valley
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.

Litchfield Park
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.

Litchfield Park
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.

Palm Valley
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
Results within 5 miles of Avondale
Verified

Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified

Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)

7330 N 89TH Lane
7330 North 89th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2260 sqft
Short Term lease available. 2-3- 6 months lease. Restaurants! Movie Theatre and Much -Much more at your convenience.Walking distance to West Gate Entertainment Center- Immaculate fully furnished home awaiting for you.

Litchfield Park
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .

Rio Paseo
2509 N 148TH Drive
2509 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1374 sqft
Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen.

8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.

6605 N 93RD Avenue N
6605 North 93rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1784 sqft
Condo is fully furnished and ready to move in just bring your cloths.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
17584 W FAIRVIEW Street
17584 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.

Pebblecreek
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -

Estrella Mountain Ranch
17531 W CEDARWOOD Lane
17531 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Furnished and ready. Cute 2 bed 2 bath home with pool. Open kitchen with large island to great room and dining. Bedrooms split. Master with bed tile shower and walk in closet. Guest bedroom with bath adjacent. Screened in Az room.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
10583 S 175TH Avenue
10583 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1629 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: $2000/MONTH INCL POOL, LANDSCAPING, ALL UTILITIES (EVEN WIFI) EXCEPT ELECTRICITY! Enjoy this beautiful FURNISHED home on a private lot in the award winning community of Estrella Mountain Ranch * Amenities include 72-acres of lake,

Estrella Mountain Ranch
12643 S 175TH Avenue
12643 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1679 sqft
SUMMER RATE $1600 FOR JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST WITH $100 CAP ON ELECTRICITY! BEAUTIFUL Fully Furnished home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! *3 bedroom, 2 bathroom* Open concept * Vaulted ceilings *Tile in high traffic areas *Great room with fireplace

June 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rents decline sharply over the past month

Avondale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Avondale.
    • While Avondale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

