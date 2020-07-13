Amenities
Come home to quiet, comfortable living and generous amenities at Newport Apartments in Avondale, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom homes for rent in three inviting floor plans, featuring kitchens with breakfast bars. Some homes offer, built-in microwaves, pantries, walk-in closets and extra storage space.Quality apartment living west of Phoenix. Relax poolside or enjoy an evening of entertainment with a movie from the community DVD library. Take the dog to the private dog park for some playtime or socialize at the residents' clubhouse. Cool off with a refreshing swim or relax in the hot tub.Newport Apartments provides a welcome reprieve from the busy workday. Explore living beyond excellence, indulge in elegance and sophistication at Newport Apartments!