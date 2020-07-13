All apartments in Avondale
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
Newport Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Newport Apartments

1333 N Dysart Rd · (623) 900-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85323

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-178 · Avail. Sep 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 18-196 · Avail. Sep 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 03-033 · Avail. Sep 7

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-005 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 03-036 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 13-144 · Avail. Sep 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newport Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
Come home to quiet, comfortable living and generous amenities at Newport Apartments in Avondale, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom homes for rent in three inviting floor plans, featuring kitchens with breakfast bars. Some homes offer, built-in microwaves, pantries, walk-in closets and extra storage space.Quality apartment living west of Phoenix. Relax poolside or enjoy an evening of entertainment with a movie from the community DVD library. Take the dog to the private dog park for some playtime or socialize at the residents' clubhouse. Cool off with a refreshing swim or relax in the hot tub.Newport Apartments provides a welcome reprieve from the busy workday. Explore living beyond excellence, indulge in elegance and sophistication at Newport Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Newport Apartments have any available units?
Newport Apartments has 12 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does Newport Apartments have?
Some of Newport Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newport Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Newport Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newport Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Newport Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Newport Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Newport Apartments offers parking.
Does Newport Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newport Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newport Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Newport Apartments has a pool.
Does Newport Apartments have accessible units?
No, Newport Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Newport Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newport Apartments has units with dishwashers.

