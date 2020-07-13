Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments guest parking package receiving

Come home to quiet, comfortable living and generous amenities at Newport Apartments in Avondale, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom homes for rent in three inviting floor plans, featuring kitchens with breakfast bars. Some homes offer, built-in microwaves, pantries, walk-in closets and extra storage space.Quality apartment living west of Phoenix. Relax poolside or enjoy an evening of entertainment with a movie from the community DVD library. Take the dog to the private dog park for some playtime or socialize at the residents' clubhouse. Cool off with a refreshing swim or relax in the hot tub.Newport Apartments provides a welcome reprieve from the busy workday. Explore living beyond excellence, indulge in elegance and sophistication at Newport Apartments!