Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30157 W Flower St
30157 West Flower Street, Buckeye, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
3548 sqft
HUGE 5 bedroom + 3.5 Bath over 3500+ SQFT!! + Loft. Bedrooms are very large with walk in closets. Master bedroom in downstairs. Huge loft upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20017 W. Mesquite Dr.
20017 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20037 W. Mesquite Dr.
20037 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20016 W. Woodlands Ave.
20016 West Woodlands Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20059 W. Monroe St.
20059 West Monroe Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
23261 W LASSO Lane
23261 West Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1443 sqft
FOR 55+ ACTIVE ADULTS**THIS HOME HAS DESERT FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY CARE** VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN ARCHES**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**ALLOW THE TILED FOYER TO DRAW YOU IN**BREAKFAST ROOM TO FRONT OF HOME WITH LOVELY BAY WINDOW AND PLANTATION

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25645 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
25645 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1862 sqft
CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
702 S 223RD Drive
702 South 223rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath home, open floor plan with separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, kitchen appliances included, covered patio, low maintenance landscape, golf community, close to parks and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2229 sqft
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20734 W DELANEY Drive
20734 West Delaney Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2552 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20734 W DELANEY Drive in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
22026 W PIMA Street
22026 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME***CORNER LOT ACROSS FROM A PARK FOR THE KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY***TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS***ALL APPL INCLUDED***FORMAL DINING AND KITCHEN EATING AREAS***EXTENDED

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Verrado
1 Unit Available
2890 N CLAIRE Drive
2890 North Claire Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2890 N CLAIRE Drive in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20537 W TERRACE Lane
20537 West Terrace Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20537 W TERRACE Lane in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19968 W HARRISON Street
19968 West Harrison Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
496 S 200TH Avenue
496 South 200th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19758 W WASHINGTON Street
19758 West Washington Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19975 W BUCHANAN Street
19975 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19739 W ADAMS Street
19739 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1968 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sonoran Vista
1 Unit Available
23609 W Chipman Road
23609 West Chipman Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1623 sqft
This cute home with welcoming front porch is move in ready and has upgraded appliances and kitchen peninsular. Black on Black appliances, larger tile in all the right places, 2 inch blinds, vaulted ceilings and rosewood cabinets in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26881 W UTOPIA Road
26881 West Utopia Road, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1705 sqft
HOME IS RENTED APRIL 1 2020 TO MARCH 31ST 2021. Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms have private bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
27242 W ROSS Avenue
27242 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1375 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,500 AND JAN-APRIL $2,300.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den! Split master floorplan. Open kitchen with in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Come enjoy the AZ winters.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.

Median Rent in Buckeye

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Buckeye is $983, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,225.
Studio
$809
1 Bed
$983
2 Beds
$1,225
3+ Beds
$1,784
City GuideBuckeye
Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).

Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F.

Finding an Apartment in Buckeye

The Good News The cost of living index for Buckeye is below both the national median and the average for Arizona. That means your day-to-day spend should be lower than the rest of the nation.

Not-so-Good News The bad news is that the average rental property price for Buckeye is 30% more than the Arizona average, and 50% more than the national median. But don't give up on Buckeye yet! In comparison to the more expensive cities, the rental prices are still affordable. Available rental property is also quite encouraging at a 9% vacancy rate, while some other cities only have 2%! In order to get a really good apartment in Buckeye, you do still need to apply a sound strategy, so be ready for war.

The Essentials Before you start your search for apartments in Buckeye, you should prepare a folder that you can label your “rental application kit.” Include your rental application, proof of income (usually your latest pay stubs, or an incredibly large bank statement if you're living off a trust), and letters of reference from your employer, former landlord, or other individuals--although they should really be business relations; don't include a note from Uncle Jerry. Almost all rental managers will run a credit check to ensure that you have a reliable credit history, and will be able to pay your rental bills on time. If you don’t make enough money to satisfy the requirements for renting an apartment (i.e. your bill-to-income ratio is lopsided), you might need to get a guarantor. Some landlords might be willing to collect cold, hard cash, as long as you come up with the moolah when due. Don’t count on that, though!

Ready Cash Have some cash ready to put down toward your security deposit, and your first month’s rent if you are accepted into an apartment. Don’t wait till the last minute to scramble for cash, or you might lose the rental housing to a more, ahem, serious person.

Where to live in Buckeye

The exact place you finally decide to rent an apartment will affect your experience in Buckeye to a large extent. Some areas are more expensive than others, with lower crime rates, and more amenities. Others are on the cheap side, but might lack some of the amenities of the more exclusive part of town--to put it bluntly, you won't be impressing anyone by living there.

Rainbow Valley: This is an affordable part of town, and houses are mostly relatively new, having been built within the last decade. There are also some homes from the 1970s, for all you "vintage" fans out there. $$$

Liberty: If you are looking for super affordable rental homes, you can do no better than Liberty. Liberty is a good neighborhood for a family with children, as there are good schools, other kids to play with, and safety signs on the streets.$

Fillmore St / N Jackrabbit Trl: This is a more expensive part of town, but you will find more apartment buildings for rent here than in the other two neighborhoods. $$$$

Life in Buckeye

Life in Buckeye is nowhere near as frantic as that of the big cities, with a more casual approach to everyday living. Nature lovers will surely love the parks and the wildlife sanctuary. If keeping active is important to you, activities like target-shooting, camping, and other outdoor activities will keep you moving. One of the disadvantages of living in this area is the long commute, something that easily takes up to 35 minutes each way. Buckeye has a community college, an institute of technology, and the Arizona State University to cater to higher education. Most residents own a vehicle, a necessity in this area, and others carpool, or look for alternative methods of getting around.

June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rents increased moderately over the past month

Buckeye rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Buckeye.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Buckeye?
    In Buckeye, the median rent is $809 for a studio, $983 for a 1-bedroom, $1,225 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,784 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Buckeye, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Buckeye?
    Some of the colleges located in the Buckeye area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Buckeye?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buckeye from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

