104 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Finding an Apartment in Buckeye

The Good News The cost of living index for Buckeye is below both the national median and the average for Arizona. That means your day-to-day spend should be lower than the rest of the nation.

Not-so-Good News The bad news is that the average rental property price for Buckeye is 30% more than the Arizona average, and 50% more than the national median. But don't give up on Buckeye yet! In comparison to the more expensive cities, the rental prices are still affordable. Available rental property is also quite encouraging at a 9% vacancy rate, while some other cities only have 2%! In order to get a really good apartment in Buckeye, you do still need to apply a sound strategy, so be ready for war.

The Essentials Before you start your search for apartments in Buckeye, you should prepare a folder that you can label your “rental application kit.” Include your rental application, proof of income (usually your latest pay stubs, or an incredibly large bank statement if you're living off a trust), and letters of reference from your employer, former landlord, or other individuals--although they should really be business relations; don't include a note from Uncle Jerry. Almost all rental managers will run a credit check to ensure that you have a reliable credit history, and will be able to pay your rental bills on time. If you don’t make enough money to satisfy the requirements for renting an apartment (i.e. your bill-to-income ratio is lopsided), you might need to get a guarantor. Some landlords might be willing to collect cold, hard cash, as long as you come up with the moolah when due. Don’t count on that, though!

Ready Cash Have some cash ready to put down toward your security deposit, and your first month’s rent if you are accepted into an apartment. Don’t wait till the last minute to scramble for cash, or you might lose the rental housing to a more, ahem, serious person.