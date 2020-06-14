Apartment List
197 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with garage

Avondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

33 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

14 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 16

9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Harbor Shores
10 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 35

Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,016
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
10827 W FILLMORE Street
10827 W Fillmore St, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2210 sqft
*BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT* OR RENT TO OWN*SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Over 2200 Sf! Great floor plan with large master bedroom with his & her closets and a 2nd bedroom split from all bedrooms with it's own bath and large walk in closet! 2

1 of 21

Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
230 S 126th Avenue
230 South 126th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1271 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
3921 N 125th Drive
3921 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1530 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,530 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10963 W Sheridan St
10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2390 sqft
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint.

1 of 16

Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.

1 of 39

Cambridge Estates
1 Unit Available
12236 W Pima St
12236 West Pima Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2235 sqft
4 bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms plus a den/office downstairs and HUGE loft upstairs (see floorplans). Wood-Looking Vinyl Plank and Carpet. Peninsula Kitchen, includes refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 43

Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11876 W SHERMAN Street
11876 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3207 sqft
LARGE MOVE IN READY FAMILY HOME.GLENHURST COMMUNITY HAS A POOL AND PARKS. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITHE THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS. 3 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
10874 W Locust Lane
10874 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1768 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,768 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

1 of 24

Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

6 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 60

$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 13

Camelback Ranch
8 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services. Avilla Camelback Ranch offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 635 to 1244 sq.ft.

1 of 26

Villa de Paz
1 Unit Available
10010 W MONTECITO Avenue
10010 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1837 sqft
++Available Move-In July 15++In Person Showings Not Available until Late June++ Absolutely beautiful home located minutes from the Loop 101, Top Golf, and Westgate Entertainment District.

1 of 7

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.

1 of 26

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

1 of 24

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

1 of 34

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
City Guide for Avondale, AZ

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Avondale, AZ

Avondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

