Apartment List
/
AZ
/
avondale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
15 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,006
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:22pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
6 Units Available
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers 1-3 bedroom floor plans that are guaranteed to fit your lifestyle, needs & budget. Each of our floor plans offer modern features that were picked with renter in mind.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11902 W JEFFERSON Street
11902 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
SUPER-CLEAN, 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN HIGHLY-DESIRED COLDWATER SPRINGS, CORNER-LOT~NEWER FLOORING~BRAND-NEW INTERIOR PAINT~NEWER LIGHTING/PLUMBING FIXTURES~SEPARATE LVG RM, FAMILY GREATROOM~TRUE-FOUR-BEDROOM w/HUGE MASTER-SUITE~THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
518 S 117TH Drive
518 South 117th Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
Your new home is here! Wonderful, 3 bed/2bath, plus a spacious den all within walking distance to a school, the community pool, bike trails, & parks! Cool, tile floors and neutral-tone carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive
11388 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1741 sqft
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C **** Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a great floor plan with large living areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11201 W DAVIS Lane
11201 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
CW Ranch
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Garden Lakes
1 Unit Available
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10736 W GRANADA Road
10736 West Granada Road, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1870 sqft
Great property on the lake. Neutral colors and lots of space. Split floor plan.Roomy kitchen and large master bath. Fireplace and entertainment nitch in great room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
230 S 126th Avenue
230 South 126th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1271 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
12618 W Catalina Dr
12618 West Catalina Drive, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2494 sqft
12618 W Catalina Dr Available 06/27/20 All new flooring and paint and a private pool! - Available soon! New paint and carpet currently being installed! Large 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Corte Sierra. Private pool with pool service included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
3921 N 125th Drive
3921 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1530 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
10534 W Monte Vista Road
10534 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
11015 W. Elm Ln.
11015 West Elm Lane, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1824 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN AVONDALE! - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ROOM HOME IN SANCTUARY IN AVONDALE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10963 W Sheridan St
10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2390 sqft
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11876 W SHERMAN Street
11876 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3207 sqft
LARGE MOVE IN READY FAMILY HOME.GLENHURST COMMUNITY HAS A POOL AND PARKS. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITHE THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS. 3 CAR GARAGE.
City Guide for Avondale, AZ

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avondale, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avondale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvondale 3 BedroomsAvondale Accessible ApartmentsAvondale Apartments under $1,000Avondale Apartments under $800
Avondale Apartments under $900Avondale Apartments with BalconyAvondale Apartments with GarageAvondale Apartments with GymAvondale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAvondale Apartments with Parking
Avondale Apartments with PoolAvondale Apartments with Washer-DryerAvondale Cheap PlacesAvondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvondale Furnished ApartmentsAvondale Luxury PlacesAvondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College