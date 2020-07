Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access

Peaceful and serene living, yet near the best in shopping and diningКcome home to Rio Santa Fe apartments in Avondale AZ and find out why our residents love us!Perfectly situated in the heart of Avondale, Rio Santa Fe is thoughtfully designed to be a premier desert community. Discover our ideal location that puts you minutes away from all the best that Arizona has to offer. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix, our close-knit community is near popular retail centers, fabulous restaurants, business parks, and cultural attractions.