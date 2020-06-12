161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
17 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
901 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
756 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
993 sqft
1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers 1-3 bedroom floor plans that are guaranteed to fit your lifestyle, needs & budget. Each of our floor plans offer modern features that were picked with renter in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
12 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1029 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
2017 N 106TH Drive
2017 North 106th Drive, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1311 sqft
Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, with den, or study!! Phoenix Stadium 5 minutes away. Beautiful gated community with pool and Jacuzzi. Great location 1/10 and 101 location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
11848 West Roanoke Avenue
11848 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Great value in neighborhood that is close to lakes, shopping, major sports venues including NASCAR, NFL, MFB spring training, and NHL facilities! Located Near Avondale Blvd and Thomas Rd! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1239 sqft
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Palm Valley
22 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
Camelback Ranch
8 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
965 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services. Avilla Camelback Ranch offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 635 to 1244 sq.ft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
Cimarron North
240 South Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
939 sqft
This cute condo is close to shopping, dining, spring training, University of Phoenix Stadium, and entertainment. Also located within 2 miles of Luke Air Force Base. Walking distance from Old Litchfield Golf courses. Month to Month Rentals Only

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11303 W GLENROSA Avenue
11303 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
931 sqft
Great Home!!! A spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with neutral colors t/o. Vaulted Ceilings,Tile floors, appliances and nice white cabinets.New blinds and new bath/shower fixtures.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.

June 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Avondale rents decline sharply over the past month

Avondale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Avondale.
    • While Avondale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

