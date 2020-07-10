Apartment List
/
AZ
/
avondale
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,062
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
8 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2637 N 118th Ave
2637 North 118th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1765 sqft
Lovely 3 beds 2 baths house in Avondale AZ - Property Id: 313993 This lovely 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan, with great room effect. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Coldwater Springs
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
28 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
8 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Camelback Ranch
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1244 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Villa de Paz
10115 W Turney Ave
10115 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Convenient Location and priced right! New appliances! - This home is in a great location handy to shopping and the 101. Newly updated home and on a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road
10030 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1252 sqft
Welcome to this well appointed unit in Desert Breeze Villas. Inside you will find all things necessary for a comfortable stay. Three spacious bedrooms, great room open to kitchen and just off patio. The master is split from the secondary bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
295 S DESERT Avenue
295 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1981 sqft
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
Sheely Farms
9422 W Terri Lee Dr
9422 West Terri Lee Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms And 2 Bathroom. Tile in all the right places, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, eat in kitchen, refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek South
12852 W Redondo Dr
12852 West Redondo Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms With A Den/Office/Hobby Room And Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen Island With Snack Bar, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dining In Kitchen/Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Diagonally Installed Tile And Carpet
Results within 5 miles of Avondale
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvondale 3 BedroomsAvondale Accessible ApartmentsAvondale Apartments under $1,000Avondale Apartments under $800
    Avondale Apartments under $900Avondale Apartments with BalconyAvondale Apartments with GarageAvondale Apartments with GymAvondale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Apartments with Pool
    Avondale Apartments with Washer-DryerAvondale Cheap PlacesAvondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvondale Furnished ApartmentsAvondale Luxury PlacesAvondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
    Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
    Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Coldwater Springs
    Harbor Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
    Rio Salado College