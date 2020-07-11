187 Luxury Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
37 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,062
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
32 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coldwater Springs
12522 W HADLEY Street
12522 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1914 sqft
This fully tiled 4 bedroom (3 bedrooms and den), 3 bath home has a split floor plan. Kitchen with eating area, family room, covered patio, interior bonus room. Planned desert landscaping with drip lines, timer. Spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
605 N 111TH Drive
605 111th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2661 sqft
Gorgeous rental home available now! Brand new complete interior paint! Brand new vinyl plank flooring! Nice loft! This was a model for the builder so there are many upgrades!

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13018 W Avalon Dr
13018 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
13018 W Avalon Dr Available 08/01/20 North Avondale Home - Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fans, master with dual sinks and walk in closet, backyard with patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
11185 West Coronado Road
11185 West Coronado Road, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1566 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is a must see! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell! Open and spacious floor plan with great room and kitchen/dining area. Master suite is split with full bath. 3 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
10736 W GRANADA Road
10736 West Granada Road, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1870 sqft
Great property on the lake. Neutral colors and lots of space. Split floor plan.Roomy kitchen and large master bath. Fireplace and entertainment nitch in great room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
11994 W. Berkeley Rd.
11994 West Berkley Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PALM MEADOWS AVONDALE - GREAT 2 STORY HOME IN PALM MEADOWS 1514 SQ. FT. DEN/OFFICE CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORING IN THE GREAT ROOM, CARPET UPSTAIRS, KITCHEN HAS FORMAL DINING AREA, BREAKFAST BAR, PANTRY AND PLENTY OF CABINET STORAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Coldwater Springs
12510 W. Washington Street
12510 West Washington Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COLDWATER SPRINGS - GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH PLUS A DEN WITH NEW CARPETING, DESIGNER ARCHES, TILE COUNTER TOPS IN DEN AND DINING AREA, SHUTTERS AND 2'' BLINDS, FRENCH DOORS WITH IN DOOR BLINDS. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN, DINING AREA AND BATHS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
CW Ranch
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Garden Lakes
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2637 N 118th Ave
2637 North 118th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1765 sqft
Lovely 3 beds 2 baths house in Avondale AZ - Property Id: 313993 This lovely 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan, with great room effect. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
2101 N 109th Avenue
2101 North 109th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2390 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenhurst
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind
3713 N 105th Ln
3713 North 105th Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1311 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
2618 N 110th Drive
2618 North 110th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1957 sqft
*** 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ Play Pool and Water Front Lot ***WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH POOL, BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT!!Don't miss out on this AWESOME rental.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Shores
10534 W Monte Vista Road
10534 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,173 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

