Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse concierge fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Coldwater Springs Apartment Homes is a suburban apartment community conveniently located in the West Valley. These fabulous apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ offer convenient access to the Loop 101, I-10, and downtown Phoenix. We are just minutes away from Cardinal’s Stadium, Jobing.com Arena, and right next to the Coldwater Springs Golf Course. Enjoy a vast array of upscale shopping, dining, entertainment, and sporting events including Westgate City Center.



Coldwater Springs Apartments offer a dynamic, luxurious living experience with thoughtful amenities. From beautiful manicured landscaping to our resort style pool with waterfall and fire pit, our community combines elegance and comfort. Our tremendous one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer spacious closets, a washer and dryer, and gourmet kitchens, built-in microwave, and self cleaning oven allowing you modern convenience and peace of mind.