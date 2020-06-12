Apartment List
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers 1-3 bedroom floor plans that are guaranteed to fit your lifestyle, needs & budget. Each of our floor plans offer modern features that were picked with renter in mind.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:22pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harbor Shores
13 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
230 S 126th Avenue
230 South 126th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1271 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
12618 W Catalina Dr
12618 West Catalina Drive, Avondale, AZ
12618 W Catalina Dr Available 06/27/20 All new flooring and paint and a private pool! - Available soon! New paint and carpet currently being installed! Large 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Corte Sierra. Private pool with pool service included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
3921 N 125th Drive
3921 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11164 W Rio Vista Lane
11164 West Rio Vista Lane, Avondale, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
10534 W Monte Vista Road
10534 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
11015 W. Elm Ln.
11015 West Elm Lane, Avondale, AZ
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN AVONDALE! - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ROOM HOME IN SANCTUARY IN AVONDALE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10963 W Sheridan St
10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Old Town
1 Unit Available
601 N. 4th St # D
601 North 4th Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1144 sqft
This stunning townhouse is ready for you to call home. It features tile flooring downstairs and in all 3 bathrooms, custom paint and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11902 W JEFFERSON Street
11902 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ
SUPER-CLEAN, 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN HIGHLY-DESIRED COLDWATER SPRINGS, CORNER-LOT~NEWER FLOORING~BRAND-NEW INTERIOR PAINT~NEWER LIGHTING/PLUMBING FIXTURES~SEPARATE LVG RM, FAMILY GREATROOM~TRUE-FOUR-BEDROOM w/HUGE MASTER-SUITE~THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!!

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
10827 W FILLMORE Street
10827 W Fillmore St, Avondale, AZ
*BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT* OR RENT TO OWN*SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Over 2200 Sf! Great floor plan with large master bedroom with his & her closets and a 2nd bedroom split from all bedrooms with it's own bath and large walk in closet! 2

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
518 S 117TH Drive
518 South 117th Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
Your new home is here! Wonderful, 3 bed/2bath, plus a spacious den all within walking distance to a school, the community pool, bike trails, & parks! Cool, tile floors and neutral-tone carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive
11388 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C **** Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a great floor plan with large living areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11201 W DAVIS Lane
11201 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ
5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
CW Ranch
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.

June 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rents decline sharply over the past month

Avondale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Avondale.
    • While Avondale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

