170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13018 W Avalon Dr
13018 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
13018 W Avalon Dr Available 08/01/20 North Avondale Home - Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fans, master with dual sinks and walk in closet, backyard with patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2637 N 118th Ave
2637 North 118th Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1765 sqft
Lovely 3 beds 2 baths house in Avondale AZ - Property Id: 313993 This lovely 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan, with great room effect. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwind
3713 N 105th Ln
3713 North 105th Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1311 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Gardens
1956 North 107th Drive
1956 North 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1909 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
812 East Agua Fria Lane
812 East Agua Fria Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1573 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Camelback Ranch
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,316
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1244 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa de Paz
10115 W Turney Ave
10115 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Convenient Location and priced right! New appliances! - This home is in a great location handy to shopping and the 101. Newly updated home and on a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

