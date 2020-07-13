52 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Avondale, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
Results within 5 miles of Avondale
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
917 sqft
A modern community just off I-10. CenturyLink security, playground, Wi-Fi-ready home and large pool. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio. Lots of storage. Close to area parks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
936 sqft
Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and extra storage. Community amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westover Parc in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13522 W Maryland Ave
13522 West Maryland Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
950 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled mobile home at Dysart and Glendale! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. NO HOA! This home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
Results within 10 miles of Avondale
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$846
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$841
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
817 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
927 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

