coldwater springs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Coldwater Springs, Avondale, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
12522 W HADLEY Street
12522 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1914 sqft
This fully tiled 4 bedroom (3 bedrooms and den), 3 bath home has a split floor plan. Kitchen with eating area, family room, covered patio, interior bonus room. Planned desert landscaping with drip lines, timer. Spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of Coldwater Springs
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
605 N 111TH Drive
605 111th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2661 sqft
Gorgeous rental home available now! Brand new complete interior paint! Brand new vinyl plank flooring! Nice loft! This was a model for the builder so there are many upgrades!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11637 W Hill Drive
11637 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1495 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11876 W SHERMAN Street
11876 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3207 sqft
LARGE MOVE IN READY FAMILY HOME.GLENHURST COMMUNITY HAS A POOL AND PARKS. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITHE THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LARGE SECOND LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS. 3 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
812 East Agua Fria Lane
812 East Agua Fria Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1573 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and
Results within 5 miles of Coldwater Springs
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
51 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
239 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,316
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1244 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
18 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
