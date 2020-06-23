Rent Calculator
818 North Washington Street
818 North Washington Street
818 North Washington Street
Location
818 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is not available for rent. Only posted for a roommate application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 North Washington Street have any available units?
818 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 818 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 North Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 818 North Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 818 North Washington Street offer parking?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 818 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 North Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 North Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
