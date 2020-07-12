/
west end
130 Apartments for rent in West End, Tacoma, WA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
61 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 11:17am
11 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1817 N Baltimore St
1817 Baltimore Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1676 sqft
North Tacoma 3 bdrm 2 bath rambeler, near Proctor and Wilson High School. 2 car attached garage. Nearly 1700 Sq Ft. Built in 1984. Separate living and family room areas.
Results within 1 mile of West End
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2401 Day Island Blvd W
2401 West Day Island Boulevard West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1329 sqft
The Rose Cottage is a little piece of paradise on Day Island, one of Tacomas hidden gems! This University Place waterfront home boasts gorgeous sunsets and beautiful breezes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4817 N 19th St.
4817 North 19th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in North End - Home is currently occupied please do not disturb current resident. Large detached garage with shop fully fenced back yard with lots of secure off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5204 N Bennett #304
5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
5204 N Bennett #304 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Pt. Ruston Condo - Best View in Town - This fully furnished Unit at The Commencement Condos in Ruston has everything you've been looking for.
Results within 5 miles of West End
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
