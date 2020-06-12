113 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1416 S L Street
1416 South L Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is situated back on a lager lot and has a nicely landscaped yard with a fire pit and deck. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and approx. 832 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North End Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2669 S Cedar St #510
2669 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1600 sqft
Allenmore Ridge Retreat - Property Id: 85228 RIGHT ON ALLENMORE GOLF COURSE! Summer's coming, and you can enjoy expansive golf course, Mt Rainier and territorial views from your deck! Gated complex, 3rd story 2BR 1600 SF FULLY FURNISHED condo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
620 S Ainsworth Ave
620 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
615 N. Monroe St
615 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2632 sqft
North Tacoma home close to everything! - 3/4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2632 square foot home. Remodeled kitchen with LG hi-mac counters, stainless appliances, large gas range and soft close drawers and cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3122 S. 8th St.
3122 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Tacoma
1 Unit Available
814 S 15th St
814 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1143 sqft
814 S 15th St Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 BD 2-Story home in Tacoma! - Enjoy life in this charming hillside 1900's home! This 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
2611 N 30th St
2611 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1488 sqft
CHARMING 1902 2-story with SWEEPING WATER VIEW! - CHARMING vintage home built in 1902 but carefully maintained thru the years and recently tastefully refreshed and remodeled to provide all the functional amenities that you want. And the VIEW...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1
68 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South End
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North End
1 Unit Available
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3606 Larchmont Ave NE
3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2566 sqft
3606 Larchmont Ave NE Available 06/01/20 NE Tacoma 2500 s/f plus home with wrap around deck. Available June 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
4046 South 31st Street - 3
4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North End
1 Unit Available
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
South End
1 Unit Available
4633 South Park Avenue
4633 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tacoma, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tacoma renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

