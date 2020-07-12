/
new tacoma
101 Apartments for rent in New Tacoma, Tacoma, WA
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,251
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$999
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,035
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Dock St 209
1515 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1318 South J St. Unit B
1318 South J Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More! - Address: 1318 S. J.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
525 Broadway Apt 108
525 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1334 sqft
Two Bedroom, two bathrooms in single family house in Tacoma. -Move-in Special!, $500 off September full month's rent with July move in.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
201 Broadway
201 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1442 sqft
Quintessential condo just blocks from Stadium District & the vibrant Downtown! Open & spacious single level floor plan is perfect for entertaining & luxurious living! Featuring 1442 sq ft, 2 bedrms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of New Tacoma
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit A
1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Brown's Point Apartment For Rent - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom is located at the top of Brown's Point. You can see Mt. Rainier from your own deck. Please call Charlie Hawkins @ 253-274-9190 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3429332)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 Court G
2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1474 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
• Pending Application • - Apply, be approved, and take $200.00 off your move-in costs! Please see the disclosure in all caps below. Expires July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
755 S 38th St
755 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$5,000
6400 sqft
Commercial space for lease. Large retail space. Bring your business to the Lincoln Business District.
