111 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA

With the growth of new home development also came a growth in businesses other than the ones in the industrial area. With more residents moving into the area, more businesses began to pop up around Frederickson, including shopping venues and places to eat. In 2008, the area's first significant shopping center (Canyon Crossing Shopping Center) was completed, which brought Lifestyle Safeway, Starbucks (rejoice, Frappuccino addicts!), Taco Time, Supercuts and Subway to the town. If you are looking for something with a little more local character, Ricky J's Restaurant and Lounge is also a favorite destination for locals. There is also another shopping center coming soon (The Canyon Clock Center), which is said to include a movie theater as well as a large variety of other shops.

All in all, the Frederickson area has already grown enough to make most forget that just 100 years ago it was home to only a sawmill, post office and general store. Home development and business is booming, but Frederickson also has things for those looking to have fun or enjoy the outdoors. Whether you want to hit the links or hit the sliding boards, Frederickson has you covered. If you're wanting to play a round, head over to Classic Golf Club and channel your inner Tiger Woods. There are playgrounds located at Spanaway Park, South Hill Park and Frontier Park, all of which also have walking paths if you're looking to get some exercise. If you're looking to go out on the water, Spanaway Park has a boat launch for Spanaway Lake to help get your boat in and out with ease, and for those without sea legs, fishing piers can also be found in the area.

Should you need to commute, Tacoma is roughly 20 miles away, Olympia is about 30 miles away, and Seattle is about 45 miles away. Frederickson is a town that has shown the ability to grow from virtually nothing into what is now a thriving, growing town with a bright future ahead of it.