Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma. Our ideal location presents you with a variety of fantastic dining, retail, and entertainment destinations right at your fingertips. We're just minutes from the University of Washington Tacoma, Bates Technical College, St. Joseph Medical Center, and Tacoma General Hospital. Make Granada Apartments your new home and gain access to the exciting recreational opportunities Pierce County has to offer.