Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Granada

1224 South Yakima Avenue · (253) 525-2012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98503
New Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 3

$999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,049

Studio · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granada.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma. Our ideal location presents you with a variety of fantastic dining, retail, and entertainment destinations right at your fingertips. We're just minutes from the University of Washington Tacoma, Bates Technical College, St. Joseph Medical Center, and Tacoma General Hospital. Make Granada Apartments your new home and gain access to the exciting recreational opportunities Pierce County has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250(1st pet); $350(2pets)
fee: $250(1st pet); $350(2pets)
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granada have any available units?
Granada has 2 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Granada have?
Some of Granada's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granada currently offering any rent specials?
Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granada pet-friendly?
Yes, Granada is pet friendly.
Does Granada offer parking?
No, Granada does not offer parking.
Does Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granada have a pool?
No, Granada does not have a pool.
Does Granada have accessible units?
No, Granada does not have accessible units.
Does Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
