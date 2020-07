Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving sauna conference room game room internet access key fob access pool table yoga

Experience the excitement of luxury living at Apex Apartments in Tacoma, WA. Take in our breathtaking views and beautiful natural landscapes while browsing our photo gallery of this one-of-a-kind community.



We offer a diverse set of floorplans to fit your needs and lifestyle. Ranging from studios up to spacious three-bedroom apartments- Apex has you covered.



Enjoy spacious layouts featuring lofty nine-foot ceilings. Walk on premium ceramic tile flooring as you enter your home for an added touch of designed elegance. Providing the ideal chef inspiration, savor in stately granite or quartz countertops, enjoy contemporary stainless-steel appliances coupled with a convenient breakfast bar. For your convenience, enjoy spacious walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. With more than enough lounge chairs and umbrellas to go around, you will love kicking back by our resort style pool and spa on warmer Tacoma days. Curl up with a good book next to our toasty outdoor fireplace. Wi