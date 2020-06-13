140 Apartments for rent in University Place, WA

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Place
1 Unit Available
5711 48th St West
5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,297
3152 sqft
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: * Rent: $3,300.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University Place
1 Unit Available
8408 62nd St W
8408 62nd Street West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1881 sqft
Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
West End
61 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
North Lakewood
11 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2855 Chambers Bay Drive
2855 Chambers Bay Drive, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2735 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed Home With Sound Views!! 2855 Chambers Bay Dr Steilacoom!! ~~PENDING APPLICATION~~ - Beautiful 3 bedroom house with Sound Views in Desired Neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9722 73rd St SW
9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fircrest
1 Unit Available
1435 Cottonwood Ave
1435 Cottonwood Avenue, Fircrest, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1884 sqft
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through! Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,274
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
New Tacoma
11 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,143
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
North End
2 Units Available
Madison25 Apartments
3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO MADISON25. Could you be more central? Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
North End
4 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:41pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South End
3 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.

Median Rent in University Place

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in University Place is $945, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,177.
Studio
$825
1 Bed
$945
2 Beds
$1,177
3+ Beds
$1,708
City GuideUniversity Place
"The land was not the arctic waste commonly envisioned, but a fertile paradise; Puget Sound, said one rhapsodic report, was 'the Mediterranean of the Northwest.'" (-David Lavender)

Situated right on the shores of Puget Sound, University Place is a small suburban city with a great mix of businesses, homes, and recreational areas. Directly beside Tacoma, Washington, it is easy to move by bus or car from the beaches and parks of UP to the restaurants, shopping malls, and nightclubs of Tacoma.

Renting in University Place

University Place is a small city of 31,000 people. So while it has several neighborhoods, there's little difference between them. The price of living is virtually the same throughout -- the only thing that varies is what you see out the window. If you get an apartment by the water, or the golf course, you'll spend a bit more for the view; the further inland you get, the less you pay for an apartment. UP is a great choice if you're looking for a place with a small-town feeling with city conveniences. Businesses, parks, and residential areas abound, but there's none of the traffic, eyesores, or annoyances of a major city--though Tacoma's just a few miles away if you start to miss them.

If you plan on moving to University Place in the late summer or early fall, start looking a month or two early. In winter and spring, things will be a bit easier, so while you should be able to find a decent apartment complex without too much difficulty, you should still plan on 3 to 4 weeks to find the perfect place. The summertime is the best season to look for apartments, since many of the apartments, especially the bachelor and 1 bedroom apartments, are empty, and it's a renters market.

University Place Neighborhoods

Even though it's generally expensive, there are a wide range of apartment complexes and prices available. The market offers decent prices on bachelor pads and 1 bedroom apartments, and even larger apartments can be affordable.

Meadow Park: Meadow Park is a residential neighborhood in University Place. The area has access to shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and parks -- but you'll want to have your own private transportation to get around.

Peach Acres: For a residential area in University Place with plenty of natural beauty, people choose Peach Acres, boasting beautiful views of Mount Ranier and the Cascade Mountain Range. You'll want a car or bike to get around here.

Living in University Place

The convenient thing about University Place is that it's small and easy to get around. You can easily get around by bike. The streets are laid out nicely, and getting from one side of the city to the other isn't very challenging. Also, there are city buses covering the various neighborhoods, which also head into Tacoma regularly. This makes owning a car, nice but not essential.

Considering the numerous small restaurants and shops, and some of the best bakeries in the area, you could easily survive by walking most places. Considering gas prices, that's a major score.

Now that you have a basic idea of University Place, you can go find a great apartment and live in a city that really does feel like a small town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in University Place?
In University Place, the median rent is $825 for a studio, $945 for a 1-bedroom, $1,177 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,708 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in University Place, check out our monthly University Place Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around University Place?
Some of the colleges located in the University Place area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to University Place?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University Place from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

