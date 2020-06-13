140 Apartments for rent in University Place, WA

Renting in University Place

University Place is a small city of 31,000 people. So while it has several neighborhoods, there's little difference between them. The price of living is virtually the same throughout -- the only thing that varies is what you see out the window. If you get an apartment by the water, or the golf course, you'll spend a bit more for the view; the further inland you get, the less you pay for an apartment. UP is a great choice if you're looking for a place with a small-town feeling with city conveniences. Businesses, parks, and residential areas abound, but there's none of the traffic, eyesores, or annoyances of a major city--though Tacoma's just a few miles away if you start to miss them.

If you plan on moving to University Place in the late summer or early fall, start looking a month or two early. In winter and spring, things will be a bit easier, so while you should be able to find a decent apartment complex without too much difficulty, you should still plan on 3 to 4 weeks to find the perfect place. The summertime is the best season to look for apartments, since many of the apartments, especially the bachelor and 1 bedroom apartments, are empty, and it's a renters market.