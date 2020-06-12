125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
New Tacoma
3 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West End
17 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
New Tacoma
13 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West End
9 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West End
54 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Tacoma
6 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
New Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1105 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Central Tacoma
3 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1416 S L Street
1416 South L Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is situated back on a lager lot and has a nicely landscaped yard with a fire pit and deck. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and approx. 832 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1101 A St Unit 802
1101 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
1101 A St Unit 802 Available 07/01/20 Fresh Loft Condo - Custom Chef's kitchen. 12 Ft ceilings. Custom bath and shower. Unimpeded views of the Commencement Bay, Thea Foss Waterway and Mt. Rainier. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845712)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North End Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Tacoma rent trends were flat over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,260 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,569 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,569 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tacoma.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

