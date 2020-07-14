Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking internet access media room package receiving accessible elevator garage gym cc payments conference room e-payments

Just a few minutes away from downtown Tacoma, Chelsea Heights Apartments is the perfect location for city living with all the charm of home sweet home. Enjoy the convenience of living near the shopping and entertainment that is unique to Tacoma Washington. One of the downtown gems that is near our apartments is the Pantages Theater, which offers a memorable experience. Or if you would prefer a light-hearted night out on the town, visit Tacomas Comedy Club for some great laughs. Point Defiance Park is less than six miles away, with a dog park for your pets, beach access, beautiful trails, and the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. You can experience all of what Tacoma has to offer by living here at the Chelsea Heights Apartments.