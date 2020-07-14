Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Heights.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
internet access
media room
package receiving
accessible
elevator
garage
gym
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
Just a few minutes away from downtown Tacoma, Chelsea Heights Apartments is the perfect location for city living with all the charm of home sweet home. Enjoy the convenience of living near the shopping and entertainment that is unique to Tacoma Washington. One of the downtown gems that is near our apartments is the Pantages Theater, which offers a memorable experience. Or if you would prefer a light-hearted night out on the town, visit Tacomas Comedy Club for some great laughs. Point Defiance Park is less than six miles away, with a dog park for your pets, beach access, beautiful trails, and the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. You can experience all of what Tacoma has to offer by living here at the Chelsea Heights Apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $85/month. Other. Parking is garage and off-street. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Chelsea Heights have any available units?
Chelsea Heights has 3 units available starting at $1,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Chelsea Heights have?
Some of Chelsea Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Heights is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Heights offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Heights offers parking.
Does Chelsea Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Heights have a pool?
No, Chelsea Heights does not have a pool.
Does Chelsea Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea Heights has accessible units.
Does Chelsea Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Chelsea Heights does not have units with dishwashers.