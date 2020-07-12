/
northeast tacoma
Last updated July 12 2020
193 Apartments for rent in Northeast Tacoma, Tacoma, WA
Last updated July 12
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Last updated July 12
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit A
1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Brown's Point Apartment For Rent - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom is located at the top of Brown's Point. You can see Mt. Rainier from your own deck. Please call Charlie Hawkins @ 253-274-9190 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3429332)
Last updated July 12
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.
Last updated May 14
3606 Larchmont Ave NE
3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2566 sqft
3606 Larchmont Ave NE Available 06/01/20 NE Tacoma 2500 s/f plus home with wrap around deck. Available June 1st.
Last updated April 9
239 NORPOINT WAY NE
239 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1050 sqft
NE Tacoma 3 bedroom Duplex with Garage on Norpoint Way!! - Welcome home to this conveniently located duplex in NE Tacoma. Home comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. All bedrooms on the second floor.
Last updated July 12
4318 41st ST NE
4318 41st Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2004 sqft
108- Beautifully Kept Home in Tuscany at Northshore - Wonderful home in Tuscany at Northshore HOA has been immaculately kept! New vinyl plank floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. This bright and open home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Tacoma
Last updated July 12
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Last updated July 12
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated July 12
5016 SW 325th Place
5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1930 sqft
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/20/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 20th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.
Last updated July 12
6610 4th Street East
6610 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light, open floor plan and 2 bedrooms 2.
Last updated July 12
6612 4th St E
6612 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
6612 4th St E Available 08/01/20 Private Duplex in Fife Heights - Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.
Last updated April 4
5027 Tok A Lou Ave NE
5027 Tok a Lou Avenue Northeast, Browns Point, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom with Sound View! - Property Id: 254530 This property is ready and available April 1st! Please share if you know someone interested in moving to Browns Point. The beautiful beach is just around the corner.
Last updated May 2
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Tacoma
Last updated July 12
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 12
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Last updated July 12
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Last updated July 12
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 12
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Last updated July 12
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 12
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated July 12
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
