Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Heatherstone Apartments

1809 105th St. Ct. S · (833) 590-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA 98444

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A304 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit J204 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heatherstone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
basketball court
courtyard
tennis court
volleyball court
The Community that Cares

Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft. Lewis and McChord AFB. We also have dog walking stations and nature trails for exercising your four legged friends.

Heatherstone is known as a Community That Cares, with very good reason. We go the extra mile for our residents to make them feel at home with our fantastic amenities as well as the convenient services we provide. We also have those little extras that make you glad you stopped in. Experience the relaxation that comes naturally while living at our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered parking: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heatherstone Apartments have any available units?
Heatherstone Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,301 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Heatherstone Apartments have?
Some of Heatherstone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heatherstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heatherstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heatherstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heatherstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heatherstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heatherstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Heatherstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heatherstone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heatherstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heatherstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Heatherstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heatherstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heatherstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heatherstone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
