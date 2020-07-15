Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access parking basketball court courtyard tennis court volleyball court

Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft. Lewis and McChord AFB. We also have dog walking stations and nature trails for exercising your four legged friends.



Heatherstone is known as a Community That Cares, with very good reason. We go the extra mile for our residents to make them feel at home with our fantastic amenities as well as the convenient services we provide. We also have those little extras that make you glad you stopped in. Experience the relaxation that comes naturally while living at our community.